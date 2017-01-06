Obama Calls Facebook Live Video Of Torture A "Despicable" Hate Crime

President Obama spoke with Chicago TV stations as four people were charged with hate crimes in the alleged kidnapping on Thursday.

President Obama described a Facebook Live video of an 18-year-old man being restrained, threatened, and beaten a "despicable" and "horrific" hate crime in interviews with Chicago TV stations that aired Thursday.

Two men and two women were charged earlier in the day with hate crimes, as well as kidnapping, aggravated battery, and other offenses. Videos of the incident, which took place Tuesday in Chicago, were spread widely online. At one point, one of the alleged assailants, who are black, tells the tied up white man, "Fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people."

Chicago police said they sought hate crime charges in part because of those statements, as well as the victim's "diminished mental capacity."

In an interview at the White House, CBS 2's Jay Levine asks Obama if he was disappointed that race relations in the US — and Chicago in particular — have gotten worse during his term.

"I don't think it's accurate to say race relations have gotten worse," Obama said, pointing to his arrival in Chicago in 1985 amid the Council Wars, a time when the city’s white political establishment fought bitterly against an elected black mayor.