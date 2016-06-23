NYC Pride Will Include Orlando Nightclub Owner, Honor The Victims This Weekend

The owner of Pulse nightclub and its entertainment manager will help lead the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

On Friday, the LGBT Pride Rally will also include a reading of the names of the 49 people killed in the June 12 massacre in Orlando. Barbara Poma, owner of the club, and Neema Bahrami, the entertainment manager, are expected to speak to more than 4,000 people at Hudson River Park's Pier 26. Attendees will be given orange bandanas, the color that has been adopted by the movement against gun violence.

Pride events around the country have rallied behind since the Orlando attack, which targeted Latino night at the gay club. In Los Angeles, thousands gathered to support the LGBT community just hours after the mass shooting.