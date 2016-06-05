NPR Photographer And Translator Killed In Afghanistan

Gilkey was the first civilian American journalist to be killed in Afghanistan since U.S. military involvement began in 2001, based on records kept by the Committee to Protect Journalists. He and Tamanna, an Afghan translator, were traveling with an Afghan army unit when their convoy came under fire, according to NPR. Two other NPR journalists in their group were unharmed.

"He was devoted to helping the public see these wars and the people caught up in them. He died pursuing that commitment," NPR senior vice president of news and editorial director Michael Oreskes said in a statement. "As a man and as a photojournalist, David brought out the humanity of all those around him. He let us see the world and each other through his eyes."

Gilkey also worked in Sudan, Gaza, Haiti, South Africa, Rwanda, and the Balkans. In 2010, he worked on an NPR investigation, "Brain Wars: How the Military is Failing the Wounded" that won a George Polk award. He was named still photographer of the year in 2011 by the White House Photographers Association.