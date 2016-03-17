North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles After U.S. Imposes New Sanctions

One of the two missiles, believed to be a Rodong model, reportedly flew about 500 miles across North Korea before falling into the range of Japan's air defense identification zone.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles early Friday morning, according to reports.

One, believed to be a Rodong model, flew about 500 miles across North Korea before falling into a stretch of ocean within Japan's air defense identification zone, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported. A second missile blew up midair.

Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe lodged a formal complaint with the country through it's Beijing embassy, Reuters reported.

"Japan strongly demands North Korea to exercise self-restraint and will take all necessary measures, such as warning and surveillance activity, to be able to respond to any situations," Abe told the Japanese parliament.



The launch came after the U.S. on Wednesday placed new sanctions on the authoritarian regime. The sanctions were a response to the launch of another ballistic missile by North Korea on Feb. 7, as well as a nuclear test on Jan. 6, the White House said in a statement.

"The U.S. and the global community will not tolerate North Korea's illicit nuclear and ballistic missile activities, and we will continue to impose costs on North Korea until it comes into compliance with its international obligations," the Obama administration said.

Secretary of State John Kerry said Thursday he was aware of reports of the new launch, and that the U.S. was monitoring developments in the region.

"We call again on North Korea to refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its international commitments and obligations," he said in a statement.

