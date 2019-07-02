Nike Won't Launch A Sneaker With The Betsy Ross Flag Following Criticism

NIke

Nike canceled Monday's launch of its new limited edition USA-themed Air Max 1 sneaker for the Fourth of July holiday after criticism that it featured an early American flag that some found offensive. Critics reportedly included former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has endorsed Nike and appeared in its advertising campaigns. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kaepernick told Nike that he and others found the flag to be an offensive symbol due to its connection to the slavery era.

Kirby Lee / AP

People also called out Nike on social media for featuring a flag that flew in the US during slavery to celebrate Independence Day. "I wasn't free yet," one commenter on Instagram said. A Nike spokesperson confirmed it ultimately pulled the sneakers because of its use of the flag. "Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag," a company statement said. A spokesman for Kaepernick didn't comment.

Images of the shoes had been spread on sneaker sites and social media ahead of the scheduled release, and some fans had been eager to buy the new Air Max. Along with a red, white, and blue color scheme, it featured an embroidered flag on the heel bearing 13 stars for the 13 original US colonies. But on social media — particularly the Instagram account for Sneaker News — critics said the flag also carries racist history.