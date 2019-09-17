New York Is The First State To Ban Flavored Vape Products Amid A Nationwide Outbreak Of Lung Illnesses

New York has banned the sale of flavored vape products after seven people died and hundreds more have been sickened in a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung illness.

The emergency regulation was approved by the state's health department at a meeting on Tuesday. It's the first state where such a ban will take effect, and President Trump has said he's interested in banning flavored vapes nationally.

A similar ban was also approved in Michigan and is expected to go into effect in coming weeks.

At Tuesday's meeting, the department's commissioner Dr. Hans Zucker said nearly 40% of high school seniors used e-cigarettes — a surge that health official believe is driven by flavored vape liquid. The popularity of vaping had set back anti-tobacco campaigns within the state by 18 years, he added.

"It is undeniable that vaping companies are deliberately using flavors like bubblegum, Captain Crunch, and cotton candy to get young people hooked on e-cigarettes — it's a public health crisis and it ends today," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "New York is not waiting for the federal government to act, and by banning flavored e-cigarettes we are safeguarding the public health and helping prevent countless young people from forming costly, unhealthy and potentially deadly life-long habits."



