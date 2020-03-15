New Orleans Police Cleared Out Bourbon Street To Prevent The Spread Of The Coronavirus

Police cleared out Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Saturday night after the city banned large gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Videos posted to Twitter showed police cars slowly patrolling the iconic tourist destination as an officer ordered bar crowds to avoid congregating.

"By order of the governor and the mayor, large crowds of people are prohibited from congregating together. Your actions are jeopardizing public health, and we are directing you to clear the streets and to go home or back to your hotel," the officer said. "Thank you for your cooperation." As of Sunday, 65 people within Orleans Parish had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and two people had died. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she expected the number of cases to increase, noting the "significant" spread of the virus within the community. On Friday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation banning all gatherings of 250 people or more, including public schools, for the next month. At a press conference with the governor, Cantrell called on people in New Orleans to use common sense and good judgement. Some businesses were voluntarily instituting new limits on the number of people allowed inside at one time, she noted.



She also said police would be responding to complaints of large groups or to people blocking streets. "We're not going to be out counting heads," she said. "We trust that our people will follow the rules, just be good citizens. Public safety and public health remain our top priority as we move through this." Saturday night did bring crowds to the city's French Quarter, and in a tweet, Cantrell announced that police would be enforcing the new ban.

Limiting interaction will SAVE LIVES in #NewOrleans," she said. Though public health officials have appealed to Americans to avoid crowds to slow the spread of the virus, bars were still packed in many cities over the weekend. In Boston, local TV station WCVB showed long lines of people preparing to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The video drew attention, and bars and restaurants in South Boston agreed to close on Sunday, said state Sen. Nick Collins, who represents the traditionally Irish American neighborhood.

