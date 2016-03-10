Nestlé Recalls DiGiorno, Lean Cuisine, And Stouffer's Products That Could Contain Glass

The voluntary recall includes types of DiGiorno pizza, Lean Cuisine dinners, and Stouffer's lasagna that contain spinach.

Several varieties of frozen DiGiorno pizza, Lean Cuisine dinners, and Stouffer's lasagna were recalled Thursday for potentially containing pieces of glass.

Nestlé, the parent company of the brands, announced the voluntary recall of 12 varieties of its products. The recall only affects meals with specific product codes.

The company said in a statement that no one has reported being injured, though "several" customers had reported finding glass.

"We are recalling these products because they may contain small pieces of glass that may cause injury," the company said. "Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is spinach that was an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall."

Included in the recall are:

DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Spinach and Garlic Pizza

DiGiorno Rising Crust Spinach and Mushroom Pizza

DiGiorno pizzeria Thin Crust Spinach and Mushroom Pizza

DiGiorno pizzeria Tuscan-style Chicken Pizza

Lean Cuisine Spinach and Mushroom Pizza

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Spinach, Artichoke & Chicken Panini

Lean Cuisine Mushroom Mezzaluna Ravioli

Stouffer’s Vegetable Lasagna (10 oz., 37 oz. and 96 oz. sizes)

Stouffer’s Spinach Soufflé

Stouffer’s Chicken Lasagna

Nestlé listed product codes impacted by the recall on its website. Anyone who bought one of the recalled products can contact Nestlé consumer service at 800-681-1676.