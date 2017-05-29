Navy SEAL Dies After Parachute Fails During Sky Diving Exhibition The SEAL plunged into the Hudson River during a jump scheduled as part of New York's Fleet Week festivities. Twitter

REUTERS/Bjoern Kils

A US Navy SEAL died on Sunday after his parachute failed during a sky diving exhibition for New York Harbor's Fleet Week. The SEAL was a member of the Leap Frogs, the Navy's elite parachute team. During a coordinated jump, his parachute malfunctioned and he landed in the Hudson River, a Navy statement said. The name of the SEAL has not been released, pending notification of family.

Lt. Cmdr. Scott "Smoke" Moak / US Navy Members of the Leap Frogs in a skydiving demonstration above Citi Field before a New York Mets baseball game in 2016.

The jump, conducted as part of New York's Fleet Week celebration, took place around noon at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. Crowds had gathered at the park to enjoy Memorial Day weekend as well as the Navy festivities, including a performance by the naval band, helicopter landings, and a dive tank. After falling into the water, the SEAL was pulled out immediately by members of the US Coast Guard who had been standing by to support the aerial demonstrations. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died about an hour later. The incident, including the cause of the parachute malfunction, is under investigation. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today," Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, commander of the Navy's Mid-Atlantic region said in a statement.