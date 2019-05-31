The National Spelling Bee Had An Unprecedented Eight Winners

Eight kids tied to win the National Spelling Bee on Thursday, an unprecedented ending in the 92 years of the contest.

For more than 3 1/2 hours, spellers ages 12 to 14 proved they could handle almost everything the competition threw their way, confidently tracing letters on their palms and correctly identifying foreign-language roots. Thursday's finals were the fourth day of the bee, which drew 562 spellers from all 50 states.

From that talented field, sixteen kids took the finals stage at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, many of them with experience in previous years' bees. After 20 rounds, eight remained and were named co-champions; spelling bee officials said they'd run out of words.