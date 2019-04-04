A 29-Year-Old Man Was Charged With Murder In The Shooting Death Of Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the injuries of two people at the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

A 29-year-old man on Thursday was charged with murder in the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.

According to authorities, Holder killed Hussle over a personal matter outside the Grammy-nominated rapper’s clothing store Sunday. Holder had come to Marathon Clothing multiple times that day to talk to Hussle before returning with a gun and opening fire, police said.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Monday said Hussle died of gunshot wounds to his torso and head.

Holder fled in a car driven by a woman, who later turned herself in to police, the Los Angeles Times reported. She has not been charged with any crime.

Holder was taken into custody after a search Tuesday in the suburb of Bellflower.

If convicted, Holder could face life in prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.