A Los Angeles Group Of MS-13 Members Are Being Accused Of Unprecedented Brutality In A 2-Year Murder Spree

In one case, a victim was dismembered, his heart removed, and the remains were thrown into a canyon.

A group of alleged MS-13 members are in custody after a two-year murder spree that authorities said brought unprecedented brutality to Southern California, where the gang was first formed 30 year ago. A federal indictment was unsealed on Monday, charging 22 members of the gang with crimes including racketeering. Sixteen of them were accused of murders so heinous that they are eligible for the death penalty; victims were beaten, tortured, and in one case, dismembered, with weapons that included knives, machetes, rocks, and pipes. Most gang investigations focus on drug trafficking, which was part of the recent indictment, said Paul Delacourt, head of the FBI's field office in Los Angeles. But this investigation, which began in 2017, stood out for its focus on murders and "medieval-style violence," he said. "The crimes alleged in the indictment are brutal," he said. "We haven’t seen this level of violence associated with MS-13 in Southern California."

Investigations focused on the Fulton clique, one of several factions within the gang, which grew to other US cities and Central America after its beginnings in LA. Violence has escalated as factions have sought to assert dominance against rivals, as well as against the prison gang Mexican Mafia, which has long required allegiance from Latino gangs.

In recent years, the Fulton clique has required recruits, who are often teenagers, to murder a rival or other person considered a threat to the gang to earn membership. The indictment covers the murders of seven people, who were innocent bystanders, rival gang members, or believed to have cooperated with law enforcement. Most victims were, like many of the suspects, young immigrants from El Salvador or Honduras, US attorney Nick Hanna said. "As you can see, they are preying on their own community," he said. "And that’s what we’re here to stop."

