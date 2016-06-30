Movie Theater Chain Seeks $700,000 From Victims Of Aurora Shooting

After a jury ruled that Cinemark was not responsible for the 2012 massacre, the theater chain is asking victims who first filed the lawsuit to cover legal fees.

The owner of the Aurora, Colorado, movie theater where 12 people were shot dead in 2012 is now seeking nearly $700,000 from victims who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit claiming it could have prevented the massacre.

Several family members of the slain, as well as people who were injured in the shooting, filed the civil suit against Cinemark, arguing the theater should have provided more security for the midnight premiere of The Dark Knight Rises. As the movie played to a packed house, 24-year-old James Holmes entered through an exit door he had propped open, threw a smoke canister, and sprayed the theater with bullets. In addition to the 12 killed, 70 others were injured.

In May, a jury ruled that the theater was not liable for the shooting. Lawyers for Cinemark argued that Holmes, now serving life in prison, was the only person responsible and that the theater could not have foreseen the massacre or prevented his actions.

“The community has spoken,” Cinemark attorney Kevin Taylor told the Denver Post after the verdict was announced. “Its conscience has been heard.”

