Millions Of People Will Get Sick And The US Is On Track For 100,000 Deaths Because Of The Coronavirus, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a White House briefing about the coronavirus on Friday.

Between 100,000 and 200,000 people will likely die in the US because of the coronavirus outbreak, and the country is on track to see millions of cases of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday.

Fauci spoke on CNN's State of the Union, emphasizing that the numbers were based on models that considered best and worst-case scenarios. Looking at those models, Fauci said he believed the US would see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths.

"I mean, we're going to have millions of cases," he told host Jake Tapper.



As of Sunday, the US had recorded more than 100,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths as the virus continued to spread throughout states. Fauci said it is critical that Americans continue to take preventative measures, such as staying home except when necessary, to keep other cities from experiencing the dramatic spike in cases that have been seen in places like New York and New Orleans.

"We got a serious problem in New York, we have a serious problem in New Orleans, and we're going to be developing serious problems in other areas," he said.

