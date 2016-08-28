Mexican Singer Juan Gabriel Dies At 66

The musical legend died unexpectedly of a heart attack, his family told a reporter in Mexico.

Family told López-Dóriga that the musical legend died Sunday morning in Santa Monica. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to NBC that the singer had died of natural causes.

Gabriel was in the midst of a US tour, called MeXXico Es Todo, and had been scheduled to perform Sunday night in El Paso. The venue told BuzzFeed News it would begin issuing refunds to fans on Monday.

His final show was Friday in Los Angeles, where he performed with a mariachi band, orchestra, and more than 20 dancers.