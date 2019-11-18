"Meth. We're On It." Is A New Antidrug Campaign In South Dakota. Seriously.
"The mission of the campaign is to raise awareness — to get people talking about how they can be part of the solution and not just the problem," Gov. Kristi Noem said.
South Dakota on Monday launched an antidrug campaign with the slogan "Meth. We're On It." and it quickly took the internet by storm.
The campaign, which includes billboards, TV commercials, and social media, aims to raise awareness about what's become an epidemic in the state. A campaign website also connects people with treatment options.
"South Dakota has a problem," said a message on the campaign's website, onmeth.com. "There isn’t a single solution because meth is widespread. But we can approach it from different angles, so it doesn’t take over counties, towns, neighborhoods. Let’s work together. Meth. We’re on it."
A video for the campaign features a diverse group of South Dakotans saying, "I'm on meth."
State records show the government paid $448,914 to Minneapolis-based ad agency Broadhead Co. for meth prevention.
"The campaign is inclusive and empowering and establishes a movement for all South Dakotans to take an active role in keeping our state a great place to live,” Laurie Gill, head of the state's Department of Social Services, said in a statement. "We’re encouraging everyone to work together to eliminate meth."
The problem is a serious one: The vast majority of drug cases in the state court system are related to meth, officials said, and 12-to 17-year-olds in South Dakota report using meth at twice the rate of the national average.
But some people just couldn't get past the slogan.
One person pointed out the new slogan is trademarked.
And another added it was part of a history of head-scratching ad campaigns in South Dakota.
But all the attention was part of the point, Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.
"The mission of the campaign is to raise awareness — to get people talking about how they can be part of the solution and not just the problem," she said. "It is working."
Noem added that in the coming weeks, the campaign would be reaching across South Dakota with information on signs of addiction, resources, and strategies for communities to support people in recovery.
"It’s critical that fighting meth and extending hope to users becomes part of any daily conversation," she said. "This isn’t just someone else’s problem. It’s our problem. And we need to do something about it — as communities, neighbors, church groups, schools, volunteer groups and more."
