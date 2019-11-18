"Meth. We're On It." Is A New Antidrug Campaign In South Dakota. Seriously.

South Dakota on Monday launched an antidrug campaign with the slogan "Meth. We're On It." and it quickly took the internet by storm.

The campaign, which includes billboards, TV commercials, and social media, aims to raise awareness about what's become an epidemic in the state. A campaign website also connects people with treatment options.

"South Dakota has a problem," said a message on the campaign's website, onmeth.com. "There isn’t a single solution because meth is widespread. But we can approach it from different angles, so it doesn’t take over counties, towns, neighborhoods. Let’s work together. Meth. We’re on it."

A video for the campaign features a diverse group of South Dakotans saying, "I'm on meth."