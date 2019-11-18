 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

"Meth. We're On It." Is A New Antidrug Campaign In South Dakota. Seriously.

Trending

"Meth. We're On It." Is A New Antidrug Campaign In South Dakota. Seriously.

"The mission of the campaign is to raise awareness — to get people talking about how they can be part of the solution and not just the problem," Gov. Kristi Noem said.

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 18, 2019, at 5:58 p.m. ET

Courtesy

South Dakota on Monday launched an antidrug campaign with the slogan "Meth. We're On It." and it quickly took the internet by storm.

The campaign, which includes billboards, TV commercials, and social media, aims to raise awareness about what's become an epidemic in the state. A campaign website also connects people with treatment options.

"South Dakota has a problem," said a message on the campaign's website, onmeth.com. "There isn’t a single solution because meth is widespread. But we can approach it from different angles, so it doesn’t take over counties, towns, neighborhoods. Let’s work together. Meth. We’re on it."

A video for the campaign features a diverse group of South Dakotans saying, "I'm on meth."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

State records show the government paid $448,914 to Minneapolis-based ad agency Broadhead Co. for meth prevention.

"The campaign is inclusive and empowering and establishes a movement for all South Dakotans to take an active role in keeping our state a great place to live,” Laurie Gill, head of the state's Department of Social Services, said in a statement. "We’re encouraging everyone to work together to eliminate meth."

The problem is a serious one: The vast majority of drug cases in the state court system are related to meth, officials said, and 12-to 17-year-olds in South Dakota report using meth at twice the rate of the national average.

But some people just couldn't get past the slogan.

Intern: “here’s that ad campaign you wanted.” Noem: “the one that says we’re on top of the meth problem?” Intern: “ah”
Julius Pepperwood @ADanishMan

Intern: “here’s that ad campaign you wanted.” Noem: “the one that says we’re on top of the meth problem?” Intern: “ah”

Reply Retweet Favorite
I know it's not funny, but I can't stop laughing at this. Okay, it's a little funny. Editors, people: hire them. https://t.co/zpYCouWlYt
Matt Shipman @ShipLives

I know it's not funny, but I can't stop laughing at this. Okay, it's a little funny. Editors, people: hire them. https://t.co/zpYCouWlYt

Reply Retweet Favorite
The state of South Dakota spent $500k on an ad campaign to let everyone know we’re on meth
🤠 @c0mic_sans

The state of South Dakota spent $500k on an ad campaign to let everyone know we’re on meth

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hey @govkristinoem I’m an advertising major with better ideas than this. HMU https://t.co/bxdQEZueEg
Kat Daddy @katlynnpaasch

Hey @govkristinoem I’m an advertising major with better ideas than this. HMU https://t.co/bxdQEZueEg

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person pointed out the new slogan is trademarked.

I mean...did the state of South Dakota need to trademark "Meth. We're on it." Like, they thought someone was going to try and steal it? Also, the official hashtags are cumbersome. #MethWeAreOnIt #ButNotLikeOnItOnIt #MoreLikeGonnaDoSomethingAboutItOnIt #GetIt #HiFromSD
Dominick Washington @dawashington

I mean...did the state of South Dakota need to trademark "Meth. We're on it." Like, they thought someone was going to try and steal it? Also, the official hashtags are cumbersome. #MethWeAreOnIt #ButNotLikeOnItOnIt #MoreLikeGonnaDoSomethingAboutItOnIt #GetIt #HiFromSD

Reply Retweet Favorite

And another added it was part of a history of head-scratching ad campaigns in South Dakota.

South Dakota ad campaigns remain untouchable
Tom Kludt @TomKludt

South Dakota ad campaigns remain untouchable

Reply Retweet Favorite

But all the attention was part of the point, Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

"The mission of the campaign is to raise awareness — to get people talking about how they can be part of the solution and not just the problem," she said. "It is working."

Courtesy

Noem added that in the coming weeks, the campaign would be reaching across South Dakota with information on signs of addiction, resources, and strategies for communities to support people in recovery.

"It’s critical that fighting meth and extending hope to users becomes part of any daily conversation," she said. "This isn’t just someone else’s problem. It’s our problem. And we need to do something about it — as communities, neighbors, church groups, schools, volunteer groups and more."

ADVERTISEMENT