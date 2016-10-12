Men's Bathrooms In Federal Buildings Are Now Required To Have Baby Changing Tables

President Obama signed the bill into law this week, and its sponsor said it was just common sense to support families.

Courthouses, post offices, and other federal government buildings that serve the public must now offer baby changing tables in men's as well as women's restrooms.

President Obama signed the BABIES — Bathrooms Accessible In Every Situation — act into law on Friday. The law received bipartisan support, and its sponsor said it was a common-sense move to support American families.

"Federal buildings are paid for by taxpayers and it's important to ensure that they are as open, as accessible, and as family-friendly as possible," Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, said in a statement.

The federal law comes as the issue of giving fathers access to changing tables has inspired state bills in New York and California. New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman told BuzzFeed News in April that he and his husband were tired of having to change their daughter on a “pee-covered floor next to a urinal.”

Actor Ashton Kutcher also commented on Facebook about the lack of changing tables accessible to fathers, and he eventually created a petition calling for changes at Target and Costco stores that drew more than 100,000 signatures.

"Dads, like myself, want to participate equally in the child care process and our society should support that," Kutcher wrote.