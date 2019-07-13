A Bunch Of Men Think They Could Score A Point Against Serena Williams And Honestly? LOL
Sure, guys.
Serena Williams played in the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday, seeking a win that would earn her a 24th Grand Slam tournament title — a tie for the all-time record.
Williams, currently ranked 10th, ended up losing to Romania's Simona Halep, who won praise for her incredible performance. "One of the most perfectly executed matches I've ever seen," retired tennis star Bille Jean King said on Twitter. "Incredible tennis."
Despite her loss on Saturday, Williams, 37, remains one of the most accomplished athletes in the world.
But ahead of the game, a survey found one in eight men believed they could go up against her on the court and actually score a point.
The YouGov survey polled 1,732 British men and women, and 12% of guys who answered the survey were confident they could score against Williams. Another 14% weren't sure if they could or not, and 74% clearly saw that their prowess on the court was no match for Williams.
Meanwhile, only 3% of women believed they could score against Williams.
This disparity had some people laughing.
Because just...no.
But shoutout to men's confidence.
Time for some game theory.
Remember this survey was among the general population — not fellow tennis stars.
But amid the roasting, some people apparently really do think it's possible for a regular human to score against Williams.
Remember, this is the woman who was ranked No. 1 for 319 weeks.
She's won 337 women's singles matches in the majors, a record.
And of course, there are those 23 Grand Slam tournament titles.
So suuuuuuure, guys.
