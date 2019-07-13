A Bunch Of Men Think They Could Score A Point Against Serena Williams And Honestly? LOL

Serena Williams played in the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday, seeking a win that would earn her a 24th Grand Slam tournament title — a tie for the all-time record.

Williams, currently ranked 10th, ended up losing to Romania's Simona Halep, who won praise for her incredible performance. "One of the most perfectly executed matches I've ever seen," retired tennis star Bille Jean King said on Twitter. "Incredible tennis."



Despite her loss on Saturday, Williams, 37, remains one of the most accomplished athletes in the world.

But ahead of the game, a survey found one in eight men believed they could go up against her on the court and actually score a point.

The YouGov survey polled 1,732 British men and women, and 12% of guys who answered the survey were confident they could score against Williams. Another 14% weren't sure if they could or not, and 74% clearly saw that their prowess on the court was no match for Williams.