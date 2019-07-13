 Skip To Content
A Bunch Of Men Think They Could Score A Point Against Serena Williams And Honestly? LOL

Sure, guys.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on July 13, 2019, at 11:09 a.m. ET

Tim Ireland / AP

Serena Williams played in the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday, seeking a win that would earn her a 24th Grand Slam tournament title — a tie for the all-time record.

Williams, currently ranked 10th, ended up losing to Romania's Simona Halep, who won praise for her incredible performance. "One of the most perfectly executed matches I've ever seen," retired tennis star Bille Jean King said on Twitter. "Incredible tennis."

Despite her loss on Saturday, Williams, 37, remains one of the most accomplished athletes in the world.

But ahead of the game, a survey found one in eight men believed they could go up against her on the court and actually score a point.

The YouGov survey polled 1,732 British men and women, and 12% of guys who answered the survey were confident they could score against Williams. Another 14% weren't sure if they could or not, and 74% clearly saw that their prowess on the court was no match for Williams.

YouGov / Via yougov.co.uk

Meanwhile, only 3% of women believed they could score against Williams.

This disparity had some people laughing.

Because just...no.

✨🐝 Jennifer L. @MsJLaw

Watching this championship match still thinking about those men who think they could win a point/game against Serena Williams.
✨🐝 Jennifer L. @MsJLaw

Watching this championship match still thinking about those men who think they could win a point/game against Serena Williams.

darth™ @darth

if serena is playing left handed maybe u guys will get a point
darth™ @darth

if serena is playing left handed maybe u guys will get a point

My Sweet Baboo Redux @babsben

@YouGov Lord, grant me the confidence of a mediocre white man.
My Sweet Baboo Redux @babsben

@YouGov Lord, grant me the confidence of a mediocre white man.

But shoutout to men's confidence.

Dave @Mesut_Ausil

Forget winning a point off Serena Williams. I firmly believe I could tackle Jonah Lomu in his prime, beat LeBron 1 on 1, and win a Formula 1 race on foot. As an unrelated aside, last week I called the cops because a teenager looked at me
Dave @Mesut_Ausil

Forget winning a point off Serena Williams. I firmly believe I could tackle Jonah Lomu in his prime, beat LeBron 1 on 1, and win a Formula 1 race on foot. As an unrelated aside, last week I called the cops because a teenager looked at me

pixelatedboat aka "mr tweets" @pixelatedboat

Not sure if I could win a point against Serena Williams but I'm pretty sure that if I ran at my top speed (never tried) I could outrun a car
pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” @pixelatedboat

Not sure if I could win a point against Serena Williams but I’m pretty sure that if I ran at my top speed (never tried) I could outrun a car

X @XLNB

@YouGov Those Men: "I could DEFINITELY get a point against Serena if I REALLY tried."
X @XLNB

@YouGov Those Men: “I could DEFINITELY get a point against Serena if I REALLY tried.”

Time for some game theory.

Ben Stanley @BDStanley

"Well actually if you assume the average male has a 1% chance of taking any given point off Serena and then accumulate the probabilities I think you'll find that oh and there's also the question of double faults and really it's a lot more plausible than many assume..."
Ben Stanley @BDStanley

“Well actually if you assume the average male has a 1% chance of taking any given point off Serena and then accumulate the probabilities I think you’ll find that oh and there’s also the question of double faults and really it’s a lot more plausible than many assume...”

Remember this survey was among the general population — not fellow tennis stars.

James Felton @JimMFelton

@YouGov Unless only eight men were surveyed and one of them was Nadel, these men are what's known in tennis terms as "fucking deluded"
James Felton @JimMFelton

@YouGov Unless only eight men were surveyed and one of them was Nadel, these men are what’s known in tennis terms as “fucking deluded”

But amid the roasting, some people apparently really do think it's possible for a regular human to score against Williams.

Fabius Maximus @Fabius039

@YouGov The question is about a match, not a game. Winning one point vs 48 points is not so impossible. Note that 3% of women also believe so.
Fabius Maximus @Fabius039

@YouGov The question is about a match, not a game. Winning one point vs 48 points is not so impossible. Note that 3% of women also believe so.

Remember, this is the woman who was ranked No. 1 for 319 weeks.

Tim Ireland / AP

She's won 337 women's singles matches in the majors, a record.

Tim Ireland / AP

And of course, there are those 23 Grand Slam tournament titles.

Tim Ireland / AP

So suuuuuuure, guys.

Scafe for America @erinscafe

I just want to make it abundantly clear that not one of you could take a single point off Serena Williams. You'd take the loss, and you'd thank her for it.
Scafe for America @erinscafe

I just want to make it abundantly clear that not one of you could take a single point off Serena Williams. You’d take the loss, and you’d thank her for it.

