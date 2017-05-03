BuzzFeed News

Melania Trump's Twitter Account Liked A Pretty Shady Tweet About Her Husband

"Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump"

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Last updated on May 3, 2017, at 1:45 p.m. ET

Posted on May 2, 2017, at 11:12 p.m. ET

Progressive writer Andy Ostroy tweeted a joke on Tuesday about President Trump that went over pretty well with his followers.

Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump
Andy Ostroy @AndyOstroy

Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump

But one of the accounts that liked it was just a liiiiittle closer to the situation than the others.

@andyostroy

That's right, the verified @melaniatrump account liked a tweet calling her marriage troubled with the viral Sad Melania reaction gif from President Trump's inauguration.

The tweet was unliked within about an hour.
The tweet was unliked within about an hour.

People were shook.

Oh...my god
William Turton @WilliamTurton

Oh...my god

And they wondered if she was trying to send us a message.

Melania liking tweets like-
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

Melania liking tweets like-

Cry for help or is the First Lady being petty?
Gerrick D. Kennedy @GerrickKennedy

Cry for help or is the First Lady being petty?

Of course, the First Lady hasn't used the @melaniatrump account since her husband's victory.

🇺🇸
MELANIA TRUMP @MELANIATRUMP

🇺🇸

Lately, she's been using the @FLOTUS account (which, btw, has no likes at all.)

Our family truly enjoyed hosting today's #EasterEggRoll. Thank you to all of the volunteers who worked hard to make… https://t.co/0ONPRxo4PR
Melania Trump @FLOTUS

Our family truly enjoyed hosting today's #EasterEggRoll. Thank you to all of the volunteers who worked hard to make… https://t.co/0ONPRxo4PR

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News that the First Lady "wasn't aware of any of this until I brought it to her attention." However, she did not respond to a question about who else might have used her old Twitter account.

