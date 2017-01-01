BuzzFeed News

Mariah Carey Had A Rough Time With Her New Year's Eve Performance

news / viral

Carey's team said she was "set up to fail," but Dick Clark Productions called the allegation "absurd."

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 2, 2017, at 12:38 p.m. ET

Posted on January 1, 2017, at 1:16 a.m. ET

Mariah Carey performed just before midnight at Times Square for Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve and, well, things did not go smoothly.

I'm getting ready perform right before the ball drop on @NYRE! Are you ready to celebrate? #RockinEve… https://t.co/cFizA7YcH6
Mariah Carey @MariahCarey

I'm getting ready perform right before the ball drop on @NYRE! Are you ready to celebrate? #RockinEve… https://t.co/cFizA7YcH6

Carey was out of sync with her backing track, at times not even mouthing the words, in apparent frustration.

"We didn't have a soundcheck for this New Year's, baby," she said after missing about half the lyrics of her hit "Emotion."

It was painful to watch.

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina

Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle.

It sparked a finger-pointing back-and-forth between Carey's team and Dick Clark Productions.

Carey rep Nicole Perna told Billboard that Dick Clark Productions "set her up to fail" and that there were issues with her in-ear monitors.

"We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance," Carey's agent, Stella Bulochnikov, told Billboard.

But on Tuesday Dick Clark Productions told Deadline it investigated and the allegation that it "would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."

The company added, "In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance."

Twitter, of course, made jokes.

Seth Mitchell @sdmitch30

Ohio State Football: Well that may have been the worst New Years Eve performance ever.. Mariah Carey: Hold my beer... #nye2016

One might say she ~dropped the ball~.

Olivia Caridi @OliviaCaridi

There was a ball this NYE and it was dropped by Mariah Carey

We already lost so much in 2016!

Best Vines @TheFunnyVine

Mariah Carey's singing career the final victim of 2016

Cabot Phillips @cabot_phillips

With 15 minutes remaining, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey's career

But I mean, we've all been there.

vixen. @BeyElite

when you didn't do any work for the group project and it's your turn to present a slide

It's been a tough year.

Ben J. Pierce @BenJPierce

this Mariah Carey performance is 100% my 2016 experience summed up

And like Mariah says, it just don't get any better.

But she took it all in her stride.

Mariah Carey @MariahCarey

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂

