Man Who Stabbed 10 People In Minnesota Mall Is Identified

Authorities said Monday that they still believe Dahir Adan, 20, acted alone.

The man who injured 10 people in a stabbing rampage at a Minnesota mall was identified on Monday as a former part-time security guard who likely acted alone.

Dahir Adan, 20, was killed by an off-duty police officer during the attack at the Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday. His family identified him, the Associated Press reported, and he had previously worked as a part-time security guard assigned to a warehouse near the mall.

On Monday, authorities said the attack was still being investigated as potential terrorism, but they believed Adan acted alone.

“We haven’t uncovered anything that would suggest other than a lone attacker at this point,” St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson said at a news conference. “If that changes, we will be transparent about that.”



ISIS has claimed Adan was a supporter, but authorities said they are still investigating if he had any connection to the terrorist group. Witnesses told authorities that Adnan made references to Allah during the attack and asked one person if they were Muslim.

The only item on his record was driving without proof of insurance, the AP reported.