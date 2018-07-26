The Man Found Taking Guns And Explosives To LA Pride Will Spend Seven Years In Prison

James Howell, 22, was arrested June 12, 2016 — hours after the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Florida.

The man who was found taking assault rifles and explosive materials to the LA Pride parade in 2016 has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison on weapons charges.

James Howell, 22, was arrested hours after the massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. Authorities had feared a copycat crime targeting LGBT people, particularly with the LA Pride festivities taking place that weekend.

Howell was arrested in Santa Monica after a resident reported someone prowling around their home. When police responded, they found Howell and his car. Inside were three high-powered rifles, ammunition, as well as a bucket of chemicals that could be used to create a bomb, police said.

Authorities also found a knife, a Taser, a black hood, handcuffs, and a security badge, ABC7 reported.