"We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable," his girlfriend said.

A man died while diving underwater to propose to his girlfriend at a resort off the coast of Tanzania. The couple had traveled from Louisiana and on Thursday were staying at the luxury Manta Resort, which is famous for its floating accommodations that include underwater rooms. Kenesha Antoine wrote on Facebook that she was in the underwater room when her boyfriend, Steven Weber, tapped on the glass with a message — and a ring. "I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But... Everything I love about you I love more every day," he said in a note pressed against the glass. "Will you please be my wife. Marry me???" Antoine said Weber didn't make it out of the water, and he never got to hear her say yes.

"We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable," Antoine said. "I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together."

A spokesperson for the State Department said it was aware of the death of an American in Tanzania and was prepared to assist as necessary. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the spokesperson said. The CEO of Manta Resort, Matthew Saus, did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News. "Everyone is shaken to the core," he told the BBC, describing what happened to Weber as a tragic accident.

In her post, Antoine shared a video of the proposal as well as other photos from their trip. She said days before he died, Weber described how blessed they were to be having a once-in-a-lifetime experience together. "You were kind, compassionate, you regularly made me cry with laughter, and you showered me with a love like none I’d ever experienced," she wrote.