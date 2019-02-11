A Man Allegedly Secretly Poured Chemicals On Food And Beer At Multiple Grocery Stores

A man was arrested after allegedly pouring bleach and hydrogen peroxide on rotisserie chickens, ice, beer, and other products at multiple California grocery stores.

David Clare Lohr, a 48-year-old man who is homeless, was arrested on Wednesday in Northern California, and has been charged with tampering and attempted tampering with consumer products.

"To date, there have been no known reports of individuals sickened by Lohr’s actions; however, further investigation has determined that Lohr has done this in a variety of stores, and the extent of his actions are currently under investigation," the FBI said in a statement.



According to the FBI, he was caught on surveillance video in at least three grocery stores in Southern California, and was previously arrested and charged with similar crimes in Arizona.

In one grocery store in Manhattan Beach, Lohr was captured on surveillance video on Dec. 14 picking up a container of bleach from a shelf, the FBI said. A minute later, video showed him in another aisle allegedly pouring the bleach into a refrigerator holding beer. He then put the bottle of bleach down among the beer cases and walked out of the store without buying anything, the FBI said.