A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Rep. Ilhan Omar

A New York man who described himself as a patriot and supporter of President Trump was charged with threatening to murder US Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to federal court documents.

Pat Carlineo violated the law that protects federal officials from violent threats and retaliation aimed at intimidating them from doing their jobs, prosecutors said. Court documents were unsealed on Friday after his arrest.

According to the affidavit of an FBI agent, Carlineo called the office of the Minnesota congresswoman on March 21 and began berating a staff member.

"Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she's a fucking terrorist," Carlineo said, according to the FBI agent. "I'll put a bullet in her fucking skull."

When interviewed by the FBI, Carlineo initially denied that he personally threatened Omar.

"Carlineo stated that he was a patriot, he loves the president, and that he hates radical Muslims in our government," the FBI affidavit said.

After an agent warned Carlineo that it was a crime to lie to the FBI, he changed his story and claimed he couldn't remember exactly what he said in the phone call to Omar's office.

He also told the FBI he owned two guns — though he initially claimed they belonged to his girlfriend, the affidavit said.

Omar's office didn't immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

But on Twitter, the congresswoman retweeted commentator Ahmed Bedier, who connected the death threat to anti-Muslim rhetoric used by Trump, the Republican Party, and Fox News.