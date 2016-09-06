Malia Obama Wore A "Smoking Kills" Shirt After Getting Caught Smoking
The 18-year-old wore a shirt that said "Smoking Kills" on Sunday to the Made In America festival — after people shamed her for smoking at Lollapalooza last month.
Malia Obama attended the Made In America music festival in Philadelphia on Sunday, wearing a special shoutout to her haters.
Wearing a Harvard cap and a homemade "Smoking Kills" T-shirt, she hung out with her sister, Beyoncé, and Jay Z as they celebrated Queen Bey's birthday.
People praised the clapback.
Just some light trolling while listening to Travis Scott.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was a bit petty.
Have fun, Malia!
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.