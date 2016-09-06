BuzzFeed News

Malia Obama Wore A "Smoking Kills" Shirt After Getting Caught Smoking

The 18-year-old wore a shirt that said "Smoking Kills" on Sunday to the Made In America festival — after people shamed her for smoking at Lollapalooza last month.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on September 5, 2016, at 9:36 p.m. ET

Malia Obama attended the Made In America music festival in Philadelphia on Sunday, wearing a special shoutout to her haters.

Last month, video captured Obama smoking ~something~ at Lollapalooza in Chicago. People online began to shame the teen, who is headed to Harvard University next year after taking a gap year. Others responded with a simple message: Leave. Malia. Alone.
Wearing a Harvard cap and a homemade "Smoking Kills" T-shirt, she hung out with her sister, Beyoncé, and Jay Z as they celebrated Queen Bey's birthday.

People praised the clapback.

Just some light trolling while listening to Travis Scott.

It was a bit petty.

Have fun, Malia!

