A Lunch Lady Was Fired For Serving An $8 Meal To A Student Who Couldn't Pay

A New Hampshire lunch lady served a high school student who couldn't pay for his meal $8 worth of food — which cost her the job.

Bonnie Kimball, who had worked at Mascoma Valley Regional High School for four years, told the New Hampshire Union-Leader she knew the boy and asked him to pay for the lunch the following day. That was on March 28, and the next day, he returned with the money.

But Kimball was fired, prompting an outcry among school families as well as people around the country who read her story.

On Friday, Kimball was offered her old job again with backpay. But she won't be taking it, she told BuzzFeed News.

The reversal of her firing was just because of the negative media attention, she said.

"They did not care about me then," she said. "Why would I [help them] now?"

Kimball added she felt sad about the amount of attention the incident had gotten.

"It should have been a natural act of kindness that [anyone] would do," she said.