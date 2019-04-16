A 71-Year-Old Man Is Accused Of 100 Counts Of Rape

A 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of 100 counts of first-degree rape for allegedly sexually abusing children, authorities in Louisiana said.

Earlier this month, Harvey Joseph Fountain was accused of sexually abusing juvenile victims in the ’70s and ’80s in Pineville, a city in central Louisiana where he lived.

Detectives from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating and found enough evidence to arrest Fountain on April 9 in connection with 50 counts of first-degree rape, the sheriff’s office said.

As detectives continued to investigate, Fountain was then booked on an additional 50 counts of first-degree rape. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

There is no statute of limitations in Louisiana for first-degree rape, the most severe charge for nonconsensual intercourse.

For a crime to qualify, it must meet one of several circumstances: Victims are under the age of 13, are overcome by force, are facing severe injury or death, are disabled, or elderly. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the allegations against Fountain.

Meanwhile, detectives are continuing to investigate Fountain, and the sheriff’s office said it’s possible more victims will be identified. Anyone with information can contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700.