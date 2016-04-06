Ivanka Trump Scarves Recalled Over Flammability Concerns

About 20,000 Ivanka Trump-branded scarves were recalled Wednesday over concerns of burn risks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall and said the scarves did not meet flammability standards for fabrics used in clothing. No burns had been reported, but the commission called on customers to report any issues or injuries.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump collection said they were making sure the issue was fixed immediately.

"We're disappointed to learn of the need for Global Brands Group, our license partner, to recall two styles of Ivanka Trump scarves, but we are relieved that immediate action is being taken," the statement said. "We're committed to providing our audience of millennial working women with accessibly priced, quality products that suit their needs and look great."

The rayon scarves in Brushstroke Oblong and Beach Wave styles were sold between October 2014 and January 2016 by stores including Lord & Taylor, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Stein Mart, as well as online. Scarves were priced between $12 and $68.