Lester Holt Let Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton Do All The Talking At The Debate

politics

"LESTER WHERE ARE YOU"

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 10:00 p.m. ET

NBC's Lester Holt moderated the first presidential debate on Monday, taking center stage in one of the most widely anticipated moments of the 2016 campaign.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

But as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump began to go head-to-head, some people stopped to wonder: Where you at, Lester?

Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images
@ColinDaileda / Via Twitter: @ColinDaileda
@mattwaite / Via Twitter: @mattwaite
@halfadams / Via Twitter: @halfadams
@jonyiveparody / Via Twitter: @JonyIveParody
@kenrudin / Via Twitter: @kenrudin

Some people had ~theories~ where Holt actually was.

@hernandeztony / Via Twitter: @HernandezTony
@jimgeraghty / Via Twitter: @jimgeraghty
@nifmuhammad / Via Twitter: @NifMuhammad

Comedian Leslie Jones had some tips.

Hey Lester you a ref man! He not suppose to interrupt! Foul! Where the yellow flag blow a whistle!!
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Hey Lester you a ref man! He not suppose to interrupt! Foul! Where the yellow flag blow a whistle!!

Others thought he did a great job.

@jimnorton / Via Twitter: @JimNorton
People were here for the candidates verbally duking it out.

@therealnatebelt / Via Twitter: @therealnatebelt

Either way, Holt had a front-row seat to history. OR DID HE.

Live footage of Lester right now #DebateNight
Black Girl Nerds @BlackGirlNerds

Live footage of Lester right now #DebateNight

