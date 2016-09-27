Lester Holt Let Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton Do All The Talking At The Debate
"LESTER WHERE ARE YOU"
NBC's Lester Holt moderated the first presidential debate on Monday, taking center stage in one of the most widely anticipated moments of the 2016 campaign.
But as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump began to go head-to-head, some people stopped to wonder: Where you at, Lester?
Some people had ~theories~ where Holt actually was.
Comedian Leslie Jones had some tips.
Others thought he did a great job.
People were here for the candidates verbally duking it out.
Either way, Holt had a front-row seat to history. OR DID HE.
