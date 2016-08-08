Leslie Jones Is Officially Going To Rio For The Olympics
USA! USA!
So by now you've probably seen that comedian Leslie Jones has THE BEST tweets on the Olympics.
In fact, the SNL and Ghostbusters star's coverage from her couch was so good that NBC invited her to come to Rio.
Jones considered the offer.
And on Monday, she announced she's doing it!
SLAY ALL DAY.
Jones vowed to keep sharing the Olympics with fans her way — U👏S👏A👏U👏S👏A👏
And we're so excited too!
-
