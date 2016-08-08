Leslie Jones Is Officially Going To Rio For The Olympics

Jones will be in Rio by Friday and will work with NBC as a contributor, the network confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

She'll attend events including swimming, track and field, gymnastics, and beach volleyball. She'll also meet athletes and appear in NBC's on-air as well as online coverage.

“We’re thrilled to have Leslie come to the Olympics,” Jim Bell, the NBC Olympics executive producer who invited her via Twitter, said in a statement. “She’s a member of the family, and her passion for the Olympics is remarkable.”