Latinos For Trump Founder Warns Of "Taco Trucks On Every Corner"

But to some people, that didn't really sound like a bad vision for America.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on September 1, 2016, at 9:36 p.m. ET

Latinos for Trump founder Marco Gutierrez told MSNBC on Thursday that without Donald Trump's immigration plan, "you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner."

Gutierrez was speaking about the need for changes in the immigration system, in particular Trump's plan to end illegal immigration and deport potentially millions of people.

"We need to understand that this is a different time, and we’re having problems here," he said.

"What problems are you talking about?" MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid asked.

"My culture is a very dominant culture," Gutierrez said. "And it’s causing problems. If you don’t do something about it, you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”

To some people, that didn't really sound like a problem at all.

It would be heavenly, even.

Cities such as Los Angeles have already been blessed with this "problem."

Some voters wanted taco policy specifics.

In any case, it looks like Americans can finally agree on one thing: tacos 🌮🇺🇸

