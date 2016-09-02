Latinos For Trump Founder Warns Of "Taco Trucks On Every Corner"

Gutierrez was speaking about the need for changes in the immigration system, in particular Trump's plan to end illegal immigration and deport potentially millions of people.

"We need to understand that this is a different time, and we’re having problems here," he said.

"What problems are you talking about?" MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid asked.

"My culture is a very dominant culture," Gutierrez said. "And it’s causing problems. If you don’t do something about it, you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”