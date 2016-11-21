Powerful Earthquake Spawns Tsunami And Evacuations In Japan
A magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan's Fukushima prefecture Tuesday morning, prompting evacuations in coastal areas.
A magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan early Tuesday, spawning tsunami waves up to 4 feet high and prompting evacuations along the coast.
Video from Japan's NHK TV network showed strong shaking in Fukushima prefecture at the time of the quake.
A tsunami warning was issued for the Fukushima and Miyagi prefecture coastline, and was later downgraded to an advisory. All advisories were lifted by 12:50 p.m. local time.
Authorities called for the immediate evacuation of coastal regions in Fukushima and Miyagi, warning of water possibly rising between 1 and 3 meters.
By 6:40 a.m., a 60-centimeter wave was observed at the port in Iwaki. Later in the morning, a wave of 1.4 meters (4.6 feet) was reported in Sendai.
In Tokyo, about three hours away, people reported several minutes of shaking. Information on any damage was not immediately available.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.