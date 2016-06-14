Lady Gaga Read The Names Of Orlando Shooting Victims In A Powerful Vigil Gaga joined speakers from across Los Angeles' LGBT community in tribute to the 49 people killed Sunday morning at Pulse nightclub. Twitter

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

LOS ANGELES — Lady Gaga described the massacre at an Orlando gay club as an "attack on humanity" in a powerful vigil Monday with LGBT leaders. Speakers read the names of the 49 men and women who were fatally shot, and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles paid tribute in song. Thousands gathered at the event at L.A. City Hall, with several hundred marching afterward and chanting "One Pulse."

Beverly White / Via periscope.tv

"I can't help but feel that this level of hatred, like all prejudicial crimes, this is an attack on humanity itself," Gaga said. "This is an attack on everyone. Tonight I gather humbly with you, as a human being, in peace and sincerity, in commitment and solidarity, to take a real moment and mourn the tragic loss of these innocent, beautiful people." The show of solidarity with the victims and Orlando was one of many across the world since the early Sunday massacre at Pulse nightclub became the deadliest shooting in U.S. history. The gunman, Omar Mateen, had previously made anti-gay comments and also sympathized with terrorist groups, according to reports.



Brandon Wall / BuzzFeed

Gaga said she hoped to "pledge an allegiance of love" to the family members of those lost and to be an ally to the LGBT community. "Not only me, but everyone here, we represent the compassion and loyalty of millions of people around the world that believe in you," she said. "You are not alone."

Speaker at LA vigil for Orlando: Look at the LGBT community "as an example for what to do in the face of fear"

Other speakers represented groups including the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Bienestar Human Services, the Los Angeles Transgender Advisory Council, and the Latino Equality Alliance as well as local politicians. As the names of the victims were read, people bowed their heads or cried. Candles illuminated the crowd.

A sea of lights as the names and ages of the Orlando victims are read outside LA City Hall

"We have come together tonight to grieve, to protest, to comfort each other," said Lorri Jean, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, as she thanked the crowd for attending. "I want to remind everyone of the essential truth that we have always known about our community: Love wins."



