Lady Gaga Made Us Proud To Be American At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

"This land is made for you and me."

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Last updated on February 5, 2017, at 8:57 p.m. ET

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 8:43 p.m. ET

Lady Gaga, of course, slayed her way through the halftime show at Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

It didn't come as a surprise after she delivered with the National Anthem before last year's big game.

Gaga opened with a few bars of "God Bless America," then segued into protest classic "This Land Is Your Land."

"One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," Gaga finished underneath a backdrop of red, white, and blue stars.

Before the show, Gaga dedicated the performance to her fans, and she added she hoped to share their message of acceptance, diversity, and compassion with everyone watching.

She wrote, "I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message. Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I'm gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it."

xoxo, Joanne @ladygaga

Watch the performance here.

WOW. Amazing. @ladygaga's #PepsiHalftime Show! 👏 #SB51 https://t.co/z9vCKRBKkC

