BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Kim Kardashian West Robbed At Gunpoint In Her Paris Hotel Room

news

Kim Kardashian West Robbed At Gunpoint In Her Paris Hotel Room

The reality star had been attending Fashion Week events. Her husband, Kanye West, abruptly stopped a performance in New York, citing a family emergency.

By Claudia Koerner and Dominic Holden and Francis Whittaker and Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Dominic Holden

Dominic Holden

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Francis Whittaker

Francis Whittaker

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 3, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Posted on October 2, 2016, at 11:53 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room in the early hours of Monday morning, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Kardashian West was in Paris for Fashion Week, which she was attending with family members. &quot;Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers,&quot; her spokesperson said by email. &quot;She is badly shaken but physically unharmed.&quot;She left France on Monday after speaking to police, a French Interior Ministry official told CNN. Kardashian West was tied up and locked in the bathroom of her room in a luxury apartment while the masked robbers stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry, the Associated Press reported. Five men threatened the apartment building&#x27;s concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him, and forced him to open Kardashian West&#x27;s apartment, CNN cited French officials as saying. Two of the robbers entered her room and put a gun to her head, according to the Paris prosecutor&#x27;s office. She cried and begged them not to hurt her. The thieves duct taped her mouth, tied her up and put her her in a bathtub in an unlocked bathroom. They then robbed her of two cell phones and jewelry worth millions, police officials told the AP.Citing a source, TMZ and E! News reported that the robbers gagged Kardashian West and bound her hands and feet while she &quot;begged for them to let her live and [said] she had babies at home.&quot;The robbers are said to have made off with a a box containing €6 million ($6.7 million) worth of valuables, and a €4 million ($4.5 million) ring, according to AP.The men then escaped on bikes and are still at large.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Kardashian West was in Paris for Fashion Week, which she was attending with family members.

"Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers," her spokesperson said by email. "She is badly shaken but physically unharmed."

She left France on Monday after speaking to police, a French Interior Ministry official told CNN.

Kardashian West was tied up and locked in the bathroom of her room in a luxury apartment while the masked robbers stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry, the Associated Press reported.

Five men threatened the apartment building's concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him, and forced him to open Kardashian West's apartment, CNN cited French officials as saying.

Two of the robbers entered her room and put a gun to her head, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. She cried and begged them not to hurt her. The thieves duct taped her mouth, tied her up and put her her in a bathtub in an unlocked bathroom. They then robbed her of two cell phones and jewelry worth millions, police officials told the AP.

Citing a source, TMZ and E! News reported that the robbers gagged Kardashian West and bound her hands and feet while she "begged for them to let her live and [said] she had babies at home."

The robbers are said to have made off with a a box containing €6 million ($6.7 million) worth of valuables, and a €4 million ($4.5 million) ring, according to AP.

The men then escaped on bikes and are still at large.

The residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris where Kim Kardashian was robbed gunpoint.
Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

The residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris where Kim Kardashian was robbed gunpoint.

No one was hurt during the incident and the suspects did not fire their weapons, French officials told CNN.

Kardashian West's two children, 3-year-old daughter North and 10-month-old son Saint, were in New York in Kanye's care when the robbery occurred.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, condemned the attack on Kardashian West and said she "will always be welcome in Paris."

Je condamne l’agression subie cette nuit par @KimKardashian à Paris et je tiens à lui dire qu’elle sera toujours la bienvenue à Paris.
Anne Hidalgo @Anne_Hidalgo

Je condamne l’agression subie cette nuit par @KimKardashian à Paris et je tiens à lui dire qu’elle sera toujours la bienvenue à Paris.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This very rare act occurred in a private space and does not in any way call into question the work of the police and the security of the public space," she said on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kardashian West had been posting to social media throughout Sunday, first showing the Givenchy runway show, then a dinner for Alaia.

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West

Her final snaps from the day, posted after 2 a.m. Monday local time, appear to show her inside a hotel room, wishing her brother Rob and his fiancé Blac Chyna a happy baby shower.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Within two hours, her husband, Kanye West, abruptly ended a performance in New York, citing a family emergency.

Kanye just cut his #themeadowsnyc set short, citing a "family emergency."
Genius @Genius

Kanye just cut his #themeadowsnyc set short, citing a "family emergency."

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Meadows festival later tweeted that its thoughts were with West and his family.

Statement from Team Meadows:
The Meadows NYC @themeadowsnyc

Statement from Team Meadows:

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Security for Kardashian West had stepped in earlier in the week when a man tried to kiss her butt. He was quickly taken down.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ondineazoulay

The Kardashians Were Worried About People Finding Their Locations On Snapchat Before Kim Was Robbed

buzzfeed.com

Chrissy Teigen Started A Conversation About Celeb Culture After Kim Kardashian Was Held At Gunpoint

buzzfeed.com

French People Are Being So Brutal About Kim Kardashian West Being Robbed In Paris

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT