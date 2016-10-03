Kim Kardashian West Robbed At Gunpoint In Her Paris Hotel Room

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Kardashian West was in Paris for Fashion Week, which she was attending with family members.

"Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers," her spokesperson said by email. "She is badly shaken but physically unharmed."

She left France on Monday after speaking to police, a French Interior Ministry official told CNN.

Kardashian West was tied up and locked in the bathroom of her room in a luxury apartment while the masked robbers stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry, the Associated Press reported.

Five men threatened the apartment building's concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him, and forced him to open Kardashian West's apartment, CNN cited French officials as saying.

Two of the robbers entered her room and put a gun to her head, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. She cried and begged them not to hurt her. The thieves duct taped her mouth, tied her up and put her her in a bathtub in an unlocked bathroom. They then robbed her of two cell phones and jewelry worth millions, police officials told the AP.

Citing a source, TMZ and E! News reported that the robbers gagged Kardashian West and bound her hands and feet while she "begged for them to let her live and [said] she had babies at home."

The robbers are said to have made off with a a box containing €6 million ($6.7 million) worth of valuables, and a €4 million ($4.5 million) ring, according to AP.

The men then escaped on bikes and are still at large.