Kim Kardashian West Robbed At Gunpoint In Her Paris Hotel Room
The reality star had been attending Fashion Week events. Her husband, Kanye West, abruptly stopped a performance in New York, citing a family emergency.
Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room in the early hours of Monday morning, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
No one was hurt during the incident and the suspects did not fire their weapons, French officials told CNN.
Kardashian West's two children, 3-year-old daughter North and 10-month-old son Saint, were in New York in Kanye's care when the robbery occurred.
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, condemned the attack on Kardashian West and said she "will always be welcome in Paris."
Kardashian West had been posting to social media throughout Sunday, first showing the Givenchy runway show, then a dinner for Alaia.
Her final snaps from the day, posted after 2 a.m. Monday local time, appear to show her inside a hotel room, wishing her brother Rob and his fiancé Blac Chyna a happy baby shower.
Within two hours, her husband, Kanye West, abruptly ended a performance in New York, citing a family emergency.
The Meadows festival later tweeted that its thoughts were with West and his family.
Security for Kardashian West had stepped in earlier in the week when a man tried to kiss her butt. He was quickly taken down.
