A Man Has Been Found Guilty Of Murdering NYC Jogger Karina Vetrano

A New York man was convicted Monday in the 2016 murder and sexual assault of jogger Karina Vetrano, a high-profile case that had previously ended in a mistrial last fall.

Chanel Lewis, 22, was found guilty on all counts by a jury Monday night after nearly five hours of deliberation. He was scheduled to return to court on Thursday for sentencing.

Vetrano, 30, was killed in August 2016 while she was out for a jog near her home in Queens. When she didn't return, her father and police began a search and found her body, strangled and beaten, hidden among weeds at a park.

Authorities collected DNA from beneath her fingernails, but the evidence didn't immediately lead to a suspect. Lewis was arrested six months later after voluntarily giving a DNA sample to police, which was a match.