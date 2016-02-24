BuzzFeed News

Kanye West Goes Off On A Producer (And Taylor Swift) On Twitter

After rock producer Bob Ezrin called Kanye's music unmemorable, the rapper tweeted that the old guard in the music industry are embarrassing and out of touch.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 24, 2016, at 12:47 a.m. ET

Kanye West tweeted a question on Tuesday.

Twitter: @kanyewest
Matt Sayles / AP

Bob Ezrin is a 66-year-old producer best known for his work with Alice Cooper, Kiss, and Pink Floyd.

Jim Ross / Getty Images

Ezrin wrote a review critical of Kanye, calling his music unmemorable compared to rappers such as Jay Z and Tupac.

Twitter: @kanyewest
Ezrin's comments were out of touch and embarrassing, Kanye said.

Twitter: @kanyewest
Twitter: @kanyewest
Twitter: @kanyewest
Twitter: @kanyewest
It was everything that's wrong with the old guard of the music industry, Kanye said.

Twitter: @kanyewest
Twitter: @kanyewest

But that's nothing new, Kanye added.

Twitter: @kanyewest

He hinted that other artists — Taylor Swift, maybe?? — received accolades while his work was ignored.

Twitter: @kanyewest

Taylor has won a Grammy for Album of the Year for both Fearless and 1989.

Twitter: @kanyewest

Ezrin said other rappers, like Macklemore, were doing more important work by taking on social issues in their lyrics. Kanye was not having that. (No offense to Macklemore.)

Twitter: @kanyewest

But hey, what can you do.

Twitter: @kanyewest

\_(ツ)_/¯

MTV
