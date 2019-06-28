Kamala Harris Took On Joe Biden's Record On Race In A Dramatic Clash At The Debate

Sen. Kamala Harris criticized former Vice President Joe Biden's record on race at Thursday's Democratic debate, particularly his decision decades ago not to support a federal plan to use busing to integrate schools, in the most dramatic clash between candidates of the evening.

"I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground," she said. "But I also believe, and it's personal, it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country."



Biden recently spoke nostalgically about the civility in his relationships with segregationist senators James Eastland and Herman Talmadge, men who he also said he disagreed with on almost every issue.

At Thursday's debate, Harris drew attention to an issue they did agree on.

"It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing," Harris said.

As a child in Berkeley, California, Harris said she was among the first black students to be taken by bus from their neighborhoods to attend what had been predominantly white schools. Though school segregation officially ended in 1954, communities across the US continued to effectively divide black and white children.

Busing changed that in Berkeley, Harris said, and the federal government should have required it in every city. Even in the liberal northern California city, it was almost two decades after the Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education decision before schools were actually integrated, she said.

"That's where the federal government should step in," she said. "That's why we have the Voting Rights Act, and the Civil Rights Act. That's why we need to pass the Equality Act. That's why we need to pass the [Equal Rights Act], because there are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people."