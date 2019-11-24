K-Pop Star Goo Hara Has Died At 28
Police in Seoul said she was found dead in her home and the cause was under investigation.
K-pop star Goo Hara, who for years performed in girl group Kara before launching a solo career, was found dead in her home on Sunday.
Police in Seoul are investigating the cause of her death, and more information was not immediately available, the Associated Press reported. Goo was 28 years old.
In May, she was treated in a hospital after an apparent suicide attempt, police told South Korea's Yonhap News Agency at the time. From the hospital, she released a statement apologizing to her fans.
"I am sorry for causing concerns and a commotion," the statement said. "In terms of health, I am recovering ... I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues. But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to show up healthy."
Goo went on to relaunch her solo career earlier this month with a new single and Japan tour.
The last year had been tumultuous for the star. In 2018, her ex-boyfriend reported she had assaulted him as they broke up, while she told police he had assaulted her, Aju Business Daily reported. Choi Jong-bum was later convicted of assault as well as charges related to his threat to release a sexual video showing Goo. He received a suspended sentence in August, which her lawyers protested as too lenient.
In October, 25-year-old K-pop star Sulli was found dead, prompting condemnation of the cyberbullies she had long faced as well as the pressures the K-pop industry puts on young stars.
Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, had been a close friend of Goo, who posted a tribute on Instagram after her death. A fan site translated the caption into English.
“I hope you do what you want to do in the other world, Jinri..”
On Sunday, fans shared their hopes that Goo was at peace.
They also shared their anger over the abuse that Goo had faced.
