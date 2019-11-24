 Skip To Content
K-Pop Star Goo Hara Has Died At 28

K-Pop Star Goo Hara Has Died At 28

Police in Seoul said she was found dead in her home and the cause was under investigation.

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on November 24, 2019, at 1:59 p.m. ET

Posted on November 24, 2019, at 12:07 p.m. ET

K-pop star Goo Hara, who for years performed in girl group Kara before launching a solo career, was found dead in her home on Sunday.

Police in Seoul are investigating the cause of her death, and more information was not immediately available, the Associated Press reported. Goo was 28 years old.

In May, she was treated in a hospital after an apparent suicide attempt, police told South Korea's Yonhap News Agency at the time. From the hospital, she released a statement apologizing to her fans.

"I am sorry for causing concerns and a commotion," the statement said. "In terms of health, I am recovering ... I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues. But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to show up healthy."

Goo went on to relaunch her solo career earlier this month with a new single and Japan tour.

The last year had been tumultuous for the star. In 2018, her ex-boyfriend reported she had assaulted him as they broke up, while she told police he had assaulted her, Aju Business Daily reported. Choi Jong-bum was later convicted of assault as well as charges related to his threat to release a sexual video showing Goo. He received a suspended sentence in August, which her lawyers protested as too lenient.

In October, 25-year-old K-pop star Sulli was found dead, prompting condemnation of the cyberbullies she had long faced as well as the pressures the K-pop industry puts on young stars.

Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, had been a close friend of Goo, who posted a tribute on Instagram after her death. A fan site translated the caption into English.

“I hope you do what you want to do in the other world, Jinri..”

On Sunday, fans shared their hopes that Goo was at peace.

sulli and goo hara deserved so much better i hope they rest in peace #최종범_처벌
ashton @shoujojin

rest in peace, goo hara. sending all my love and prayers to her family, friends and fans. i hope we can all fight through this difficult time and support one another unconditionally. ♡
chaeyoung loops @loopschaeng

rest in peace goo hara, we will never forget you angel
wendy pics @archivedwendy

They also shared their anger over the abuse that Goo had faced.

They're not understood by this society.They're abused mentally/physically.They're alone.We couldn't do anything. Rest in peace Goo Hara. Now you can live in a better place with Sulli❤ Sincere condolences to her family,friends and fans!!! 2019 please stop already💔
JAY♥💖 @rai_natasa

PLEASE COPY AND REPLY THE HASHTAGS! GOO HARA’S EX BOYFRIEND BLACKMAILED SAYING HE WOULD RELEASE ILLEGAL FOOTAGE THAT LITERALLY WOULD RUIN HER AND HER CAREER. SHE WAS BASHED BY NETIZENS. HE SHOULD NOT GET AWAY FOR THE PAIN HE CAUSED HER. #최종범_처벌 #최종범_처벌 #최종범_처벌
#SUPERMARK ⭐️ | ✿ 𝕊𝕦𝕞𝕪𝕒 ✿ @nctczenniee

