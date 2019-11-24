K-Pop Star Goo Hara Has Died At 28

K-pop star Goo Hara, who for years performed in girl group Kara before launching a solo career, was found dead in her home on Sunday.

Police in Seoul are investigating the cause of her death, and more information was not immediately available, the Associated Press reported. Goo was 28 years old.

In May, she was treated in a hospital after an apparent suicide attempt, police told South Korea's Yonhap News Agency at the time. From the hospital, she released a statement apologizing to her fans.

"I am sorry for causing concerns and a commotion," the statement said. "In terms of health, I am recovering ... I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues. But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to show up healthy."

Goo went on to relaunch her solo career earlier this month with a new single and Japan tour.