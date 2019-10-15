An 18-Year-Old Died After Becoming Addicted To Vaping. Now His Mom Is Going After Juul.

"Juul was the only change in this boy’s otherwise healthy life," a family attorney said.

Courtesy photo Daniel Wakefield

The night 18-year-old Daniel Wakefield died of breathing complications, he wasn't wheezing or showing any other signs it was hard to breathe, his mother said. He was spending the night at his dad's house. She talked to him on the phone around 7 p.m. He texted before going to sleep, and hours later, around 4 a.m., his father found him dead on the couch while getting up for a glass of water. The teen's death left the family distraught and questioning how a seemingly healthy kid could suddenly die. Wakefield had asthma, but it wasn't something he'd struggled with since he was a young child. He'd been active up until his death. Now, his family is convinced the culprit is the Juul that was never far from his side since he was 15 years old. "Juul was the only change in this boy’s otherwise healthy life," said Angela Nehmens, an attorney with Levin Simes Abrams, which filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Wakefield's mother, Lisa Vail, on Tuesday. It's the first time a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over vaping. The lawsuit, which also accuses San Francisco–based Juul of misleading marketing for advertising its products as safe, comes as vape manufacturers face accusations that their flavored products are aimed at hooking children on nicotine and a mysterious lung illness has sickened hundreds of people around the US. Public health officials have tied 26 deaths since August to the illness, which has been linked to vaping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said many of those who have become sick vaped THC-based products, but the government agency is recommending that no one vape any type of liquid until a cause can be determined.

Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty Images

Wakefield died Aug. 31, 2018, and unlike more recent deaths, he didn't appear sick before his death. A medical examiner attributed his death to natural causes and noted the teen had asthma. But asthma hadn't troubled him since he was a young child, attorneys for his family said, and he was an active teen who liked to skateboard and ride BMX bikes. Around the time he was 15, he started vaping Juul, and he quickly became addicted. By the time Wakefield was 16, he was hospitalized because of breathing and lung complications. He was so addicted to Juul at that point that hospital staff applied nicotine patches during his stay to prevent withdrawal, the complaint said.

Issues with withdrawal are common among young Juul users, said Mahzad Hite, another attorney representing Wakefield's family. She said the firm has encountered teens who have experienced a lack of focus, mood swings, and behavioral issues. In one case, a teen threatened suicide. “They have stronger withdrawal symptoms [than adults],” she said. “Their brain can’t handle it.”

Courtesy photo