Jury Awards Erin Andrews $55 Million In Nude Video Lawsuit

A jury found that the man who illegally filmed the video and the hotel operator that placed him in the room next to Andrews were responsible for damages.

A jury on Monday awarded sportscaster Erin Andrews $55 million in damages for the secretly filmed nude video that she said will haunt her forever.

The video — which went viral after it was posted in 2009 — was filmed by Michael David Barrett, who has served jail time related to stalking Andrews. On Monday, a jury found that he and the operator of the Nashville Marriott where it was filmed must share responsibility for the damages.

Barrett bears slightly more responsibility, the jury found, making him responsible for $28.05 million in damages. Windsor Capital Group, which operates the hotel, will be responsible for just under $27 million.

Andrews said the hotel placed Barrett in the room next to hers without notifying her. Had she known he was following her, she said she would have called police and never have stayed in the room.

The anxiety and humiliation caused by the video has followed Andrews for years, she said in emotional testimony during the trial. Andrews added that she knows the footage can never be totally removed from the internet, and she expects to need counseling or other support for the rest of her life.