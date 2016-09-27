BuzzFeed News

Jose Fernandez's Teammate Hit The Most Heartbreaking Home Run Ever

Dee Gordon broke into tears after rounding the bases as he wore No. 16 in honor of teammate José Fernández, who died Sunday in a boating accident.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 8:40 p.m. ET

The Miami Marlins on Monday paid tribute to José Fernández, the star Cuban American pitcher who was killed Sunday in a boating accident.

Marta Lavandier / AP

Fernández was 24 years old and had recently announced he was going to become a father.

Miami Marlins @Marlins

Devastated. #JDF16

The Marlins announced they would retire No. 16, Fernández's number, and for Monday's game against the New York Mets, his teammates wore Fernández jerseys.

Lynne Sladky / AP

So when Dee Gordon hit a home run in the first inning, it was an emotional moment.

MLB @MLB

Just amazing, @FlashGJr. #JDF16

Gordon, who is left handed, stepped into the right handed batters box for the first pitch. After switching back to his usual position, he batted in the home run.

It was the Marlins' first score since Fernández died.

Lynne Sladky / AP

After rounding the bases, Gordon was in tears and gestured to his heart and upward.

MLB / Via Twitter: @MLB

Fans rose to their feet and applauded, and Gordon's teammates embraced him.

MLB / Via Twitter: @MLB

😭😭😭

MLB GIFS @MLBGIFs

José watching @FlashGJr’s homer from above. #JDF16

