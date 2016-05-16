BuzzFeed News

A Brawl Erupted At The Texas Rangers Vs. Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Game

The Toronto Blue Jays' Bautista got into a fight on Sunday with the Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor; they ended up ejected along with several others.

Posted on May 15, 2016, at 8:03 p.m. ET

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers cleared the benches during Sunday's game in Arlington, Texas, brawling on the baseball diamond during the eighth inning.

#BlueJays and Rangers brawl in Texas.
Faizal Khamisa @SNFaizalKhamisa

#BlueJays and Rangers brawl in Texas.

Bad blood between the teams goes back to last year's American League division series, when the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista deployed a ~polarizing~ bat flip.

On Sunday, Rangers' second baseman Rougned Odor apparently took issue with Bautista.

LM Otero / AP

Bautista slid toward Odor's leg. Odor then punched Bautista in the face.

A solid right hook.

Both teams then cleared the benches to brawl on the diamond.

Lm Otero / AP

Bautisa and Odor were ejected, along with Toronto's Josh Donaldson and Texas bench coach Steve Buechele, the Associated Press reported.

It took 10 minutes to break up the fight and resume play. Ultimately, the Rangers won 7-6.

Lm Otero / AP
LM Otero / AP

Rangers' manager Jeff Banister said after the game that rivalry had nothing to do with playing hard.

Hear what @Bannyrooster28 had to say postgame after a WILD series finale in Arlington!
Texas Rangers @Rangers

Hear what @Bannyrooster28 had to say postgame after a WILD series finale in Arlington!

"Look, we’ve got a rivalry every single night we go out and play the game of baseball," he said. "It doesn’t matter. We try to play hard. That’s all I gotta say about that."

