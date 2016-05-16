A Brawl Erupted At The Texas Rangers Vs. Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Game
The Toronto Blue Jays' Bautista got into a fight on Sunday with the Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor; they ended up ejected along with several others.
The Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers cleared the benches during Sunday's game in Arlington, Texas, brawling on the baseball diamond during the eighth inning.
On Sunday, Rangers' second baseman Rougned Odor apparently took issue with Bautista.
ADVERTISEMENT
Both teams then cleared the benches to brawl on the diamond.
It took 10 minutes to break up the fight and resume play. Ultimately, the Rangers won 7-6.
Rangers' manager Jeff Banister said after the game that rivalry had nothing to do with playing hard.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.