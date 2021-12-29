NFL Broadcasting Legend John Madden Has Died At 85

John Madden, the Hall of Fame football coach turned broadcasting icon, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 85.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."



Though Madden was drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles after college, a knee injury prevented him from ever playing professionally. Instead, he pursued degrees in education and used those skills to embark on a successful coaching career.

After stints in college football, he was hired by the Oakland Raiders as the linebackers coach in 1967. After two seasons, he became head coach; at just 32 years old, he was the youngest to hold that position in the American Football League.