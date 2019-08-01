Joe Biden Gave Out A Bizarre Website At The Debate And People Were Very Confused

"is he running for president of space?"

Paul Sancya / AP

Former vice president Joe Biden stumbled in the final moments of Wednesday's Democratic debate, telling millions of viewers to go to the website Joe30330.com instead of his actual campaign site. Biden squinted as he slowly read out the URL, which led people immediately after he said it to a dead website.

JOE THREE OH THREE THREE OH

It left people scratching their heads and wondering if the 76-year-old knew how the internet worked. Since his official campaign website is joebiden.com, people were a little concerned about what 30330 could actually be.

“If you agree with me, go to ‘Joe [nuclear code sequence].’”

Joe Biden just told us his pin number

Did Joe Biden just give out the combination to his luggage?

Some people joked that maybe Biden should sit out the 2020 race for president and try again in 3030.

We are debating for 2020 and Biden is living in 3030. He is so far ahead of the times which explains why nothing made sense that came from his mouth tonight to us creatures of the present. #biden3030

Joe biden said “go to joe 30330” is he running for president of space? #joe30330

Immediately after Biden's flub, people tried to buy the domain for Joe30330.com — and it was quickly snatched up.

FUCK i was so close

On Wednesday night, the site was redirecting visitors to Sound Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign page — but then switched over to a page titled Josh For America, a satire of a Gen Z candidate's exploratory committee that accepted donations for Buttigieg.

I just got off the stage where I shared my bold vision for our future built on uniting our country. Because I know if we work together, there’s nothing we can’t do. Let's keep our momentum going. If you liked what you heard tonight, text JOE to 30330 and let's get to work.

After the debate ended, the campaign made clear that Biden meant to tell people to text "Joe" to 30330. In response, people received a text with a link to donate to the Biden campaign. "Joe was AMAZING at the debate," the message said.