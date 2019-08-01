Joe Biden Gave Out A Bizarre Website At The Debate And People Were Very Confused
"is he running for president of space?"
Former vice president Joe Biden stumbled in the final moments of Wednesday's Democratic debate, telling millions of viewers to go to the website Joe30330.com instead of his actual campaign site.
Biden squinted as he slowly read out the URL, which led people immediately after he said it to a dead website.
It left people scratching their heads and wondering if the 76-year-old knew how the internet worked.
Since his official campaign website is joebiden.com, people were a little concerned about what 30330 could actually be.
Some people joked that maybe Biden should sit out the 2020 race for president and try again in 3030.
Immediately after Biden's flub, people tried to buy the domain for Joe30330.com — and it was quickly snatched up.
On Wednesday night, the site was redirecting visitors to Sound Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign page — but then switched over to a page titled Josh For America, a satire of a Gen Z candidate's exploratory committee that accepted donations for Buttigieg.
After the debate ended, the campaign made clear that Biden meant to tell people to text "Joe" to 30330. In response, people received a text with a link to donate to the Biden campaign.
"Joe was AMAZING at the debate," the message said.
