Yep, Jill Stein Released An Official Statement Mourning Harambe

The Green Party candidate for president says keeping animals in zoos is ethically wrong and should be illegal.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on August 28, 2016, at 4:21 p.m. ET

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein on Sunday released a statement on Harambe, the gorilla who was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo

Harambe was shot and killed by zoo staff on May 28 after a three-year-old boy fell into the gorilla exhibit.

He's since become a popular online meme, with endless trolling prompting the zoo to shut down its Twitter account this week.

"The killing of Harambe at the Cincinnati Zoo highlights the need to adopt stronger legal protections for the rights of animals," Stein said.

John Sommers Ii / Getty Images

"Harambe was killed by a zoo which raises revenues by selling tickets to see captive animals, including primates," Stein continued. "While good emergency staff training might have prevented such a catastrophic outcome, the Green Party believes that captivity for such entertainment is ethically wrong and fundamentally exploitive and should be illegal."

John Minchillo / AP

The Green Party platform calls for the ethical treatment of animals among its ecological sustainability policies.

John Sommers Ii / Getty Images
Stein's tweet and statement made some people ... a little confused.

Because this campaign season keeps getting weirder and weirder.

Others accused Stein of pandering to young voters.

But, to be fair, the Greens have long supported animal rights and opposed the use of animals in entertainment.

But maybe Stein's just jealous: In one poll of Texas voters, she tied with Harambe, each earning about 2% of the vote.

Just 71 more days 'til the election!

