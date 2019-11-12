 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

"Jeopardy's" Alex Trebek Got Choked Up After A Contestant Shared A Heartfelt Message

Trending

"Jeopardy's" Alex Trebek Got Choked Up After A Contestant Shared A Heartfelt Message

"We love you Alex."

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 11, 2019, at 10:35 p.m. ET

Sony Pictures Entertainment

A Jeopardy contestant shared a sweet message of support for Alex Trebek, who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, prompting the famously unflappable host to tear up during Monday's episode.

During the "Final Jeopardy" round, contestants were asked to name an 1890 exposé about poverty in New York. Trebek prepared to read contestant Dhruv Gaur's answer and instead saw a message: "We love you Alex."

Okay, now I'm crying. #WeLoveYouAlex #Jeopardy #JeopardyToC #ToC
tblue🐊 @tbluegator

Okay, now I'm crying. #WeLoveYouAlex #Jeopardy #JeopardyToC #ToC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trebek in March announced his diagnosis with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After treatment, the 79-year-old returned to work at the end of August, when taping for this season began.

On Twitter, Gaur said that Trebek told contestants on the day of the taping of Monday's episode that he would need to re-enter treatment for the cancer.

"We were all hurting for him so badly," Gaur said in a tweet. "When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know."

👏👏👏 Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Dhruv! #WeLoveYouAlex
Jeopardy! @Jeopardy

👏👏👏 Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Dhruv! #WeLoveYouAlex

Reply Retweet Favorite

After the music of the Final Jeopardy countdown ended, Trebek called on Gaur.

"Dhruv, you're smiling. I like that. Let's take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No. What is, 'We love you Alex,'" Trebek said, his voice thickening with emotion. "That's very kind of you. Thank you."

Trebek then directly returned to his hosting responsibilities.

The #Jeopardy Tournament of Champions competitors are organizing a charitable play along to help fight pancreatic cancer. See below for details, play along, spread the word, and let’s do what we can to help win this fight.
Steven Grade @ask_Steven

The #Jeopardy Tournament of Champions competitors are organizing a charitable play along to help fight pancreatic cancer. See below for details, play along, spread the word, and let’s do what we can to help win this fight.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Monday's episode was part of the regular Tournament of Champions, bringing back past winners who have developed relationships with the iconic host. Contestants are wearing purple ribbons to support pancreatic cancer awareness. At the end of this week, contestants have planned a "play along" fundraiser, encouraging viewers at home to donate $1 to pancreatic cancer research for each correct response they come up with.

I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex
just dhruv @dhruvg_

I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Monday, Gaur's final score amounted to $5, but he said he had no regrets.

"I'm just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking," he tweeted. "Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex"

ADVERTISEMENT