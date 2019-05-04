A Plane Carrying More Than 100 People Skidded Off A Runway And Into A River In Florida

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the Boeing 737 came to a stop in shallow water, and everyone on board was alive and accounted for. Local media reports said the plane was carrying 142 passengers.

A jet reportedly carrying more than 100 people skidded off a runway into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, Friday night, prompting a massive rescue effort.

Pic of Miami Air 737 in St. Johns River off @NASJax_. Sent to me from Navy source. All 142 alive and accounted for. @wjxt4

The military charter flight departed from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and was attempting to land at Naval Air Station Jacksonville around 9:40 p.m. ET, when it crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of a runway, an air station spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Navy security and emergency personnel were on scene in addition to local first responders.

Thundershowers were observed in the area around the air station at the time of the incident. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville had warned drivers near the air station to be careful on roads during the brief, heavy downpours.

Teams were working to keep jet fuel out of the water, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said on Twitter.

In a tweet, Boeing said it was aware of the incident and gathering information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.