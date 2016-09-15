Ivanka Trump Responds After Cutting Off Interview With "Cosmopolitan"

BuzzFeed News

After ending an interview about her father's maternity leave policy, Ivanka Trump said the magazine should focus on advocating change.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Posted on September 15, 2016, at 5:06 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump responded to Cosmopolitan Thursday after cutting off an interview with the magazine following a series of hard-hitting questions on her father's maternity leave plan.

Donald Trump has credited his oldest daughter with advocating for maternity leave, and in recent days she has joined him on the campaign trail. Under the Trump plan, parents would be able to deduct childcare expenses from their income taxes. The plan would also provide six weeks of paid leave to new mothers, which Trump has said would be &quot;completely self-financing&quot; through recapturing fraud in the unemployment insurance system.
Evan Vucci / AP

Cosmo writer Prachi Gupta asked Ivanka Trump on Wednesday about why the plan didn't provide leave for fathers, more specifics on how it would be paid for, and a 2004 comment from Donald Trump that called pregnancy an inconvenience for business.

I asked Ivanka Trump about why Trump's family leave policy doesn't include fathers https://t.co/4Fzxq63zfN
Prachi Gupta @prachigu

I asked Ivanka Trump about why Trump's family leave policy doesn't include fathers https://t.co/4Fzxq63zfN

"So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions, and I think my father has put forth a very comprehensive and really revolutionary plan to deal with a lot of issues," Ivanka told Cosmo. "So I don't know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this if you're going to make a comment like that."

After answering another question, Trump said she had to end the conversation.&quot;I&#x27;m going to jump off, I have to run. I apologize,&quot; she said.Cosmopolitan published a transcript of the interview and also called on its readers to register to vote.
Evan Vucci / AP

On Thursday, Trump addressed the interview in a series of tweets. "Cosmopolitan, your readers do & should care about issues impacting women & children. Keep the focus where it belongs—advocating change," she wrote.

1/3: Politics aside, I'm working to raise awareness on issues that are of critical importance to American women and families.
Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

2/3:Regardless of who you support, policies benefiting women+families are becoming topics of mainstream conversation &amp; that's a good thing.
Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

3/3:@Cosmopolitan, your readers do &amp; should care about issues impacting women &amp; children. Keep the focus where it belongs—advocating change.
Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

